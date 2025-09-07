Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Jharkhand: Naxalite with reward of Rs 10 lakh killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa

The joint operation involved the district police and COBRA battalion, and led to the recovery of weapons, including an SLR rifle.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Jharkhand: Naxalite with reward of Rs 10 lakh killed in encounter with security forces in Chaibasa
    A naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chaibasa area of West Singhbhum district, officials said on Sunday. The joint operation involved the district police and COBRA battalion, and led to the recovery of weapons, including an SLR rifle.

    Michaelraj S, spokesperson of the Jharkhand Police and IG Operations, said, "A hardcore naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces comprising the district police and COBRA battalion in Chaibasa. Weapons, including an SLR rifle, have been recovered. Operation is underway."

    The operation is still underway. More details are awaited.

    On Tuesday, in a major blow to the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) outfit, nine active Naxals, including zonal and sub-zonal commanders, surrendered before security forces in Latehar.

    In a post on X, CRPF said, "In a significant setback to the JJMP outfit, 09 active Naxals--including Zonal and Sub-Zonal Commanders and 05 carrying cash rewards--surrendered today before senior officers of CRPF, SSB and Jharkhand Police at the SP Office, Latehar."

    Twelve firearms (05 AK rifles, 03 SLRs, 04 self-loading rifles), 26 magazines, and over 1,700 live rounds were recovered from their possession.
    Earlier on August 30, security forces recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition during an anti-Naxal operation in the Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district, an official said.

    Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria stated on Friday that a joint operation was carried out on August 24 by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

    "DRG, STF, and ITBP conducted an anti-Naxal operation on August 24, in which we recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition. We conducted operations at various places in the Abujhmad area, and we found that the surrendered Naxalites were dumping their weapons. We recovered these weapons from 4-5 places," he said. 

    (This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

