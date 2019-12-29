Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on December 29

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren is set to formally take his oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday, i.e. December 29. According to an official communique, Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Hemant Soren at 2 PM at Morabadi Ground in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi.

The oath-taking ceremony is set to be a big event, with a galore of top politicos. According to sources, the ceremony will be attended by former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, just to name a few. Along with them, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president MK Stalin, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu, and RJD executive President Tejashwi Yadav are also likely to attend the ceremony.

In a gesture of goodwill, outgoing Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das had said on Friday that he will be attending Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony as the latter had personally invited Das over the phone.

In the recently conducted Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections, the JMM, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance triumphed over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), winning 47 seats in the 81-member assembly. Moreover, four other MLAs - three from the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) [JVM(P] and one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPI(ML)] - also lent their support to the alliance, pushing up the total support from legislators to more than 50. This is being considered a first for Jharkhand - where a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.