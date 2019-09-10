Jharkhand lynching: Autopsy report says Tabrez Ansari died due to cardiac arrest, murder charges against accused dropped

Investigation agencies probing the death of 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari, who was earlier believed to be killed by a mob in Jharkhand, has found that the youth had died due to a heart attack.

Meanwhile, the charges against 11 people who have been accused in the case of Ansari's death have now been dropped by the police.

On June 18, 2019, Tabrez Ansari was thrashed by a mob in Jharkhand's Dhatkidh village over a suspiciion of bike theft. However, his family denied any such accusation on Tabrez.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) was also formed in the Jharkhand lynching case.

Previously, police had also arrested the main accused in the case who have been identified as Prakash Mandal aka Papu Mandal. Other accused who were arrested in the case were Bhimshen Mandal, Premchand Mandal, Kamal Mehto, Sonamo Pradhan.

But Tabrej's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

"Some locals thrashed Tabrej and later gave him over to the police. He was suspected of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name. They made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' again and again. We were not allowed to meet him at the hospital. We have the video of the incident. I demand the culprits be arrested," Tabrej's relative Maqsood Alam had previously said.

According to reports, Tabrez used to work as a daily wager in Pune and visited Jharkhand's village for some work.

"We want action against the police personnel who were on duty at that time," another relative of Tabrez had said.