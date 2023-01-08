Jharkhand: Leopard attacks result in 5 deaths within 25 days, create panic among locals

The recent deaths of five people due to leopard attacks in Jharkhand has caused fear and panic among residents in the Palamu Tiger Reserve area and Garhwa district. As a result, the people of around 150 villages in the area are limiting their movements and staying inside their homes after sunset due to their fear of being attacked. The leopard attacks have also led to a decrease in school attendance and farmers now seek company when working in their fields.

While the Forest Department claims that only one man-eating leopard is responsible for the attacks, villagers believe there may be more. The increasing trend of leopards turning man-eaters is a concern for wildlife experts, as these animals typically do not attack humans except in extreme circumstances where their survival is threatened. A campaign is underway to tranquilize and capture the leopard, with 50-60 cameras monitoring its movements and four cages placed in areas where it is likely to move. If these efforts fail, the last resort may be to shoot the leopard.

On January 6, a team led by wildlife expert and shooter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan spotted the leopard near Barwa village in Ramkanda block of Garhwa district. However, the animal soon disappeared into the dense forest after the tranquilizer gun carried by the team had a maximum range of only 30 meters, while the leopard was 82 meters away. The same leopard was later sighted near Kushwaha-Barwa village in Bhandaria block of the district.

According to the Forest Department, leopards have been sighted and captured on camera several times in the Palamu Tiger Reserve, which spans over 1,026 square kilometers and has a population of 90 to 110 leopards. The core area of the reserve is 226 square kilometers and has more than 250 villages. Divisional Forest Officer Kumar Ashish has admitted that human settlements inside the reserve area can sometimes create uncomfortable conditions for the wildlife, and that it is important to minimize human interference in order to preserve wildlife.

Jharkhand's Chief Wildlife Warden, Shashikar Samanta, has requested a report to identify the reasons behind the leopard attacks in Garhwa-Latehar. Previous studies have shown that increasing encroachment on the animals' habitat and coal mines blocking their routes may be contributing factors. Wildlife expert Professor DS Srivastava added that leopards generally do not attack humans unless they feel threatened, and that human interference with their habitat can lead to such attacks. It is important for both the safety of humans and the preservation of wildlife to address the underlying issues and find solutions.

(With inputs from IANS)