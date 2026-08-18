Jharkhand: JSSC-CGL recruited candidates hold torchlight protest after exam cancellation

Successful JSSC-CGL candidates took out a torchlight protest march from the state secretariat to Birsa Chowk in Ranchi on Tuesday. The agitation came after the government announced the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination.

The protesters used mobile phone flashlights as a symbol of their protest, and said they would also seek legal recourse.

Why JSSC-CGL candidates are protesting

The government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam has triggered protests from around 2,000 candidates who were already appointed to government posts. The protesters demanded that the Jharkhand government withdraw the decision, arguing that they were recruited after court intervention. They also argued that allegations of irregularities should be investigated rather than the entire recruitment process being cancelled.

On Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) since 2014. It includes the examinations conducted, the results published, and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.

Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, Soren had also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. The Chief Minister further said the government will carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities. He said a new portal has been launched for students, teachers and parents to submit suggestions, while a committee headed by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will work with experts and institutions on further reforms.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto hailed the decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination as a 'historic win' for aspirants. He called for stringent laws and reforms to monitor the examinations and restrict paper leaks.

He also announced that he would soon launch the second phase of the demonstration for corruption-free recruitment by the JPSC and the JSSC.

The 'Abhar Yatra' was planned to celebrate the outcome of the student movement. The march was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 18; however, due to the prevailing bad weather, the organisers decided to defer the programme. The organisers have not announced a new date for the march yet. The revised date will be communicated at a later stage.

About Jharkhand protest

Students and job aspirants protested in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The recruitment exam row began with student protests on July 25 over alleged irregularities, delayed results and bribery claims. The agitation intensified on August 10 when protesters marching towards the Assembly faced police action, including lathi charges, tear gas and water cannons. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto and others also launched hunger strikes in Ranchi.