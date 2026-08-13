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Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Students refuse to end hunger strike, Devendra Mahto seeks return | Key updates

JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been fasting for 11 days, sought permission to return to the protest site from the hospital. Check the latest updates here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Students refuse to end hunger strike, Devendra Mahto seeks return | Key updates
Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Students refuse to end hunger strike, Devendra Mahto seeks return | Key updates
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The Jharkhand student agitation over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in JPSC-JSSC recruitment examinations entered its 20th day on Thursday. The protesters are firm in their stance that the movement will continue until their demands are met, with students maintaining their hunger strike. JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been fasting for 11 days, sought permission to return to the protest site from the hospital.  The stir has gained further political momentum, with former Chief Minister Raghubar Das joining the protest and warning of a hunger strike. 

Jharkhand protest: Students refuse to end stir, Police file case

In the latest development, Ranchi Police has registered a case against unidentified anti-social elements based on a complaint filed by students, according to ABP reports. The case has been registered at the Assembly police station on the basis of a statement by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch. Police have booked the unidentified individuals for allegedly breaking barricades, creating a ruckus and attacking police personnel, among other charges.

Student protesters marked the 11th day of his hunger strike and the 20th day of the wider student agitation. A protester, Prem Nayak, said his health was deteriorating and doctors had advised him to end the fast, but the protesters had decided to continue until the government addressed their demands. He also claimed that the administration had visited the protest site the previous night and appeared to have softened its stance slightly.  He alleged that the government had directed the administration to clear the protest "by any means necessary."

 

 Student leader Ravindra said the administration conducts security patrols and checks the protest site before leaving, but students continue to remain at the venue despite it being past midnight.  

A student says, "The government is scared right now. The government should take action on this. We, the students, will stay here until our demands are fulfilled," he told IANS.

Devendra Mahto seeks return to protest site

JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who had to be shifted to the hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated following his participation in a march by agitating students to the Jharkhand Assembly. In his letter to the Ranchi civil surgeon, Mahto said that thousands of students who have been agitating for their rights stand with him in this fight, and that this is not just a protest but also a responsibility and a source of hope for him."Today, I wrote a letter to the civil surgeon seeking permission to go to the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the protest site. My body is undergoing treatment on the hospital bed, but my soul is at the satyagraha site where students and youth are engaged in a just struggle for their future," Mahto said in a social media post.

Raghubar Das warns of hunger strike

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das issued a stern warning to the Hemant Soren-led government that he would sit on a hunger strike if the demands raised by the protesters are not met. “I strongly condemn the pressure tactics employed by officials of the Hemant Soren government to break the morale of our youth and children and force them to end their agitation,” the BJP leader said. Das also reminded officials of their accountability to the central government and the public.

The ABVP has also announced demonstrations at more than 1,200 universities and in every district across the country, escalating pressure on the Hemant Soren government.

On August 10, police used tear gas shells and water cannons and resorted to lathicharge during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. The students have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process.

(With agency inputs)

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