Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Students fear eviction after late-night police visit, warn of mass movement | key updates

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the protesters would turn the student movement into a mass movement if the government failed to accept their demands. He also called for talks with the students, to be chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Tensions continued at the JPSC-JSSC protest site in Ranchi late Tuesday night, a day after police used lathis, tear gas and water cannons during the aspirants’ Vidhan Sabha gherao march. Police and administrative officials visited the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where student groups have been holding a hunger strike and sit-in demonstration demanding reforms and CBI investigations into alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations. Student leaders have warned of a larger movement if the government remains firm, rejecting calls for an investigation amid escalating unrest.

The protest’s core committee has decided to continue the agitation for now. A meeting scheduled for today will decide the movement's future course, according to ANI reports.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: A student protestor says, "Today marks our nineteenth day of protest. Since the movement began—and given that the government has taken no positive steps or initiated any dialogue following the August 10th protests—the core committee has decided that… https://t.co/omVvfHBcA4 pic.twitter.com/H3UQC5D5FX — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

Late-night police visit at protest site sparked tension

On the 18th day of the protest, the entire administrative machinery reached the site, raising concerns among the students that authorities might attempt to clear them from the area. While protesters alleged that authorities were trying to sabotage the movement and remove those on hunger strike, police said they had arrived only to verify the identities of people at the site and ensure that no anti-social elements had entered the protest.

A student protester, Prem Nayak, told ANI that police are planning to forcibly remove those on hunger strike and trying to weaken the movement. "Today marks the ninth day of the hunger strike. The police arrived late at night with the intention of dividing us; they were asking for Aadhaar cards, questioning our purpose and reasons for being here, and using various tactics to fragment the movement. Ultimately, their aim is to drive the people away from this place by any means necessary... This is the message being sent to the whole country about what is happening in Jharkhand. The police are preparing to forcibly remove those of us who are on a hunger strike in a constitutional manner... Even if I am thrown into jail, I will persist with the fast there.." he said.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest | Student protestor Prem Nayak says, "Today marks the ninth day of the hunger strike. The police arrived late at night with the intention of dividing us; they were asking for Aadhaar cards, questioning our purpose and… pic.twitter.com/2PwF0PU7Zd — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

However, Ranchi City SP Paras Rana clarified that the police and administration had not arrived at the protest site to detain anyone. He said the presence of social media influencers had led to rumours that protesters were being targeted for detention. The visit was instead linked to security concerns following an earlier incident of stone-pelting. Circle Officer Shiv Shankar Pandey said the administration was conducting identity verification to ensure that no anti-social elements had joined the protest and caused trouble.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Ranchi City SP Paras Rana says, "No one came to detain anyone; the issue is that Instagram influencers have arrived to make videos go viral. They seized a great opportunity when the administration arrived; a rumour is being spread that we are here to detain… https://t.co/hHDf0nVkFP pic.twitter.com/G2ID9id0Mz — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

Students warn of mass movement

Meanwhile, Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the protesters would turn the student movement into a mass movement if the government failed to accept their demands. He also called for talks with the students, to be chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Appealing to the Chief Minister, Paswan urged the government to resolve the students' demands at the earliest."We appeal to the CM that our demands should be met at the earliest. Don't let this agitation drag on. If our demands are not met, it would transform from a students' protest to a mass movement. The blood of our parents is boiling, but it is us who have calmed them down so far. We appeal to the CM not to let this turn into a mass movement. If demands are not met, we will take concrete steps. We will tell you really soon," he said.

Regarding the administration's request for the names and addresses of members of the protest’s core committee as part of identity verification, Paswan said they were cooperating with the process and had no objection to providing their details.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto entered the 11th day of his hunger strike, continuing his protest from Sadar Hospital after being admitted following the August 10 Vidhan Sabha gherao march.

Earlier on August 10, police used tear gas shells and water cannons and resorted to lathicharge during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They were demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process.

(With inputs from ANI)