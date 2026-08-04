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Jharkhand Protest: Student protesters reject Abhijeet Dipke, CJP entry; warn of massive blockade on August 10

The student protesters in Jharkhand are distancing themselves from Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other party members, as the protest entered its 11th day on Tuesday.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

Jharkhand Protest: Student protesters reject Abhijeet Dipke, CJP entry; warn of massive blockade on August 10
Jharkhand Protest: Student protesters reject Abhijeet Dipke, CJP entry; warn of massive blockade on August 10 (source: X/IANS)
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The massive student-led protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination has been active across nearly 24 districts since July 25, 2026. As the state-wide agitation entered its 11th day, the student protesters have rejected Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and other party members' participation in their movement.  The students said they want to keep the movement independent, peaceful, and free from political influence or provocative slogans.

A student protester accused Abhijeet Dipke of selectively editing a 10-minute video by removing references to the Congress and omitting allegations that Congress workers had assaulted a disabled student. The protester also criticised Dipke for allegedly avoiding the Jharkhand protest despite speaking extensively in the media, questioned his team's understanding of the JPSC issue, and claimed the student movement did not want any political group to take over their agitation, insisting it remained an independent fight for justice.

Speaking to Newspinch, a student protester said, "You know what he(Abhijeet) did? He chopped it down to a 1-minute clip and entirely deleted the word 'Congress'. We have a disabled brother here who cried and told Abhijeet how Congress workers physically beat him up for raising his voice. Abhijeet deleted that part too out of fear! He can give 100 TV interviews sitting in an AC room, but the exact moment we told him to come to the ground in Jharkhand, he suddenly got 'typhoid'. His partner Ashutosh Ranka didn't even know what the JPSC exam is! We all know if this was a BJP state, he would have posted a one-hour uncut documentary. We are real students fighting for our lives, and we don't want cowards hijacking our stage."

Another student said, "We want to do a protest in a peaceful and non-abusive way, so please, Abhijeet Dipke, do not come here and ruin our efforts of the last 10 days. People have realised this fraud CJP," he told Bharat Manthan. 

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