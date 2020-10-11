Headlines

Jharkhand: JMM leader Shankar Rawani, wife found murdered at residence in Dhanbad

The police say that the murder could be a fallout of old enmity.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 04:42 PM IST

Senior JMM leader Shankar Rawani and his wife Balika Devi were found murdered at their residence in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Sunday.

Dhanbad city Superintendents of police Ram Kumar said that according to prima facie evidence the couple was shot and then stabbed to death at their home in the Bhowra area. 

The police recovered an empty cartridge of a 9mm pistol and a knife from the room.

The neighbours found out about the murder and informed the police. The police then reached the spot and found the two bodies lying in a pool of blood.

The police have initiated an investigation to catch the killer. Sniffer dogs have been deployed at the scene of the crime.

The police say that the murder could be a fallout of old enmity. 

