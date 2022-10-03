Jharkhand illegal mining case: Hemant Soren lands in more trouble; passbook, cheques seized after ED raids

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo - ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is continuing its deep probe into the illegal mining case in Jharkhand with its crackdown focused on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party, which makes up the current government in the state.

The heat on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren intensified as the raids from the residence of his close aide and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Pankaj Mishra led to the seizure of a passbook and a cheque signed by the chief minister.

Pankaj Mishra is the prime accused in the illegal mining case in Jharkhand, according to the report filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The JMM leader was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 19 and currently remains in judicial custody.

Not just Mishra, but two others linked with the party - Bacchu Yadav and Prem Prakash – were named as the prime accused in the money laundering case in the state, and were sent to judicial custody in August. The probe regarding the illegal mining case remains continued.

Earlier, Hemant Soren’s government in Jharkhand remained embroiled in a political crisis after recommendations were given to the state governor to remove the CM from the MLA post, which would take away his chief minister seat.

The Election Commission (EC) delivered its verdict to the state Governor on August 25 in response to the BJP's plea seeking CM Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, triggering a political crisis in the eastern state.

Notably, while serving as chief minister and handling the mines portfolio, CM Soren allegedly obtained stone mining licenses in his name, for which the BJP sought his disqualification as an MLA.

The decision of the EC was revered as the collapse of the JMM government in Jharkhand, while the final call regarding the disqualification of Hemant Soren from the assembly was not made public by the authorities.

