Jharkhand horror: Techie gang-raped by 10 men, left to die on road in Chaibasa; boyfriend beaten up

Representational image

In a horrific incident in Jharkhand, a software engineer was gang-raped by a group of eight to ten men while she was out with her boyfriend. The couple was on a bike ride in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district when the incident took place, as per the police.

As per the police complaint, the 26-year-old techie was residing in Jharkhand for the time being as she was working from home, and was an employee in a well-known IT company. She had been out on a bike ride with her boyfriend on Thursday when the incident took place.

The police further said that the couple was stopped by a group of eight to ten men near an old aerodrome in Chaibasa, and they were hassled by the goons. The mob stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up, and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said that a case was registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation is underway to identify those behind the incident.

It was also mentioned in the complaint that after the men raped her, they fled with her phone and wallet, while the woman was left for dead on the side of the road. The woman somehow managed to reach home and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.

The medical checkup of the woman was conducted at the Sadar Hospital while her boyfriend is undergoing treatment for his injuries. More details on this incident are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

