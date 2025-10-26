FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Jharkhand HORROR: Five Thalassemia-affected children tested HIV positive in Chaibasa; 3 officials suspended, CM Soren announces Rs 2 lakh financial aid

Five thalassemia-affected children in Jharkhand's Chaibasa were tested HIV positive after being administered infected blood during transfusions at a Hospital. This comes day after, a seven year old thalassemia patient contacted HIV. The boy's family alleged that the local blood bank in Chaibasa

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

Jharkhand HORROR: Five Thalassemia-affected children tested HIV positive in Chaibasa; 3 officials suspended, CM Soren announces Rs 2 lakh financial aid
Five thalassemia-affected children in Jharkhand's Chaibasa were tested HIV positive after being administered infected blood during transfusions at a Sadar Hospital. This comes day after, a seven year old thalassemia patient contacted HIV. The boy's family alleged that the local blood bank in Chaibasa transfused HIV-infected blood. The state government formed a five-member medical team to investigate, led by Director of Health Services Dr Dinesh Kumar. The team examined the blood bank at Sadar Hospital and the pediatric intensive care unit, collecting information from children under treatment.

Dr Dinesh Kumar said, 'Initial investigation indicates that contaminated blood was transfused to a thalassemia patient. Some discrepancies were detected in the blood bank during the probe, and the officials concerned have been directed to resolve them.'

Three officials suspended

After the total number rose to 5, state government has ordered a high-level investigation and suspend at least three officials, including Civil Surgeon of Chaibasa, the doctor in charge of the HIV unit at Sadar Hospital and the concerned technician.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said, 'The matter of possible HIV infection through blood transfusion in children suffering from thalassemia is extremely serious. Two days ago, this issue came to my attention, after which I immediately ordered a high-level investigation.'

The Minister said that a "preliminary confirmation of HIV infection" was found in one thalassemia-affected child during the inquiry. "Taking swift action in this grave matter, the Civil Surgeon of Chaibasa, the doctor in charge of the HIV unit at Sadar Hospital and the concerned technician have all been suspended with immediate effect," he added.

The State Heath Minister Ansari also added that a high-level inquiry committe has been constituted, and strict action will be takn against those found guilty. 'I have constituted a high-level inquiry committee and directed it to submit a complete investigation report within one week. I have also clearly instructed that the investigation must determine whether the blood supply came from the blood bank or from outside sources,"'he said.

'It should also be noted that full confirmation of HIV infection takes about four weeks. If the blood of an infected person is transfused during the window period, such an infection can occur,' he stated. 

'Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren Ji has been informed about the entire incident. He has personally taken cognizance of the matter and given instructions for strict and immediate action. Children are most precious to all of us. Any kind of negligence related to their health and life will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict and swift action will be ensured against those found guilty,' Ansari wrote. 

CM Hemant Soren announces financial assistance

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each of the affected families, along with free treatment for the children suffering from the infection. "Following reports of HIV-infected blood being transfused to children suffering from Thalassemia in Chaibasa, instructions have been given to suspend the West Singhbhum Civil Surgeon and other concerned officials," Hemant Soren said in a post on X.

Further, Chief Minister Soren said in his post in Hindi on X, "The Health Department should conduct an audit of all blood banks located in the state and submit the report within five days. Lax arrangements in the health process will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Health Minister Shri @IrfanAnsariMLA should take cognizance.

(Inputs from agencies)

