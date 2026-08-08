Jharkhand Horror: 65-year-old man held for brutal killing of mother and infant after rape

65-year-old Bhikariram Nagvanshi arrested in Chhattisgarh for raping and murdering a woman and her 10-month-old daughter in Raigarh on July 15.

Police in Chhattisgarh have arrested a 65-year-old man for the rape and murder of a 35-year-old woman and the killing of her infant daughter. The crime happened on July 15 in a remote farm in Raigarh district.

Arrest after weeks of probe

The accused, Bhikariram Nagvanshi from Kodasiya village, was arrested on August 6 following a lengthy investigation into the incident that occurred on July 15 in Chhaparapani village. The woman's cousin reported the incident on July 16 after discovering the woman critically injured and her 10-month-old daughter deceased.

The investigation faced challenges due to the lack of eyewitnesses in the isolated crime scene. Police, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory and dog squad, examined the area and interviewed residents. Initially, a murder case was registered under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

How police cracked the case

Officers identified Nagvanshi as a suspect early in the investigation, despite his initial denial of involvement. A suspicious injury mark on his hand led to further questioning, during which he confessed to the crime. Police also found his bloodstained dhoti, which he changed after fleeing. He was presented in court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, facing charges of rape and double murder.

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What happened that night

On July 15, Nagvanshi allegedly entered the home of a 35-year-old widow with mental health issues and attempted to rape her. When she resisted, he violently struck her with a brick until she lost consciousness and then sexually assaulted her. After the woman's infant daughter began to cry, Nagvanshi strangled the baby and also hit her with the brick, resulting in the child's immediate death. The mother later succumbed to severe head and face injuries during treatment.