A late-night highway crash in Jharkhand has turned a pilgrimage trip into a tragedy. Police have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

A holy trip turned into a tragedy in Jharkhand early Sunday morning. A Scorpio carrying 14 devotees from Bihar crashed on the Ranchi-Patna Highway in Ramgarh district at around 2 am. Thirteen people died on the spot, including four children and four women. The lone survivor was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Scorpio carrying Bihar devotees crashes on highway

The travellers lived in Jangharo village in Bihar's Nalanda district. The car was involved in a collision on National Highway 33 while they were travelling to Rajrappa to offer prayers. The first people to arrive were locals. They responded quickly, rescued passengers from the wrecked Scorpio and assisted in moving the injured so they could receive medical care. Soon after, police arrived as well and assessed the situation.

The injured person was taken to Sadar Hospital, Ramgarh. His condition is not yet known."13 people were brought dead to the hospital, while one is undergoing treatment," a senior police officer from the district said. The exact cause of the accident is still not known. Police are investigating how the vehicle crashed on the highway in the middle of the night.

Also read: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88 keeps India afloat; joins MS Dhoni in rare feat

Another tragedy in Jharkhand within a month

In less than a month, Jharkhand has seen two significant accidents. On November 5, a group that had stopped to assist a fallen scooter rider at Jone-Ludru More was run over by a speeding trailer in the Khunti area, killing seven people, including three children and four women. The driver ran away from the scene.

The deaths triggered protests, with villagers demanding compensation, the driver's arrest, and speed breakers. President Murmu and PM Modi had condoled the Khunti deaths. The Ramgarh crash has again raised questions over night-time highway safety in Jharkhand.