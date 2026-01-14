Patna: 20-year-old BA student stabbed to death after dispute over tea, cigarettes
Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins
Who was Hussain Ustara? The Mumbai gangster linked to Shahid Kapoor-starrer O'Romeo
Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly derailed his career
Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela family celebrates Bhogi
Pakistan signs cryptocurrency deal with firm linked to Trump family, raises conflict of interest questions
AA23: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mythri Movie Makers call it 'eternal combination in Indian cinema' - Watch
Wahab Riaz returns to Pakistan setup as women's team mentor after World Cup disappointment
Zoe Saldana beats Scarlett Johansson to become highest-grossing actor in box office history; top 10 list includes Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans
Iran Protests: MEA issues advisory for Indian nationals, asks those residing there to leave, avoid travel; more details here
INDIA
At least three people were killed and two injured after a powerful explosion rocked Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh city. Police and FSL teams are probing the cause.
At least three people, including two women, were killed and two others were injured in a powerful explosion that rocked Jharkhand's Hazaribagh city on Wednesday evening, police officials said. The blast occurred in Habib Nagar under the Barabazar TOP police station area at around 5 p.m., triggering panic in the densely populated locality as residents rushed out of their homes after hearing a loud explosion. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Saddam, son of Mohammad Yunus, his wife Nanhi Parveen, and Rashida, wife of Mohammad Mushtaq. All three were residents of Habib Nagar.
According to preliminary information, the victims were reportedly cleaning a plot of land near their house when a sudden and powerful explosion took place. The intensity of the blast was such that people in the surrounding areas were terrified, and a large crowd soon gathered at the spot to see what happened.
Police and administrative teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information. The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead. While police have confirmed the incident, the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. Investigators are probing whether the blast was triggered by a pre-existing explosive device or due to some other reason.
As a precautionary measure, the area has been sealed off, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in to collect evidence. Security has been tightened in the locality.
Jharkhand's IG, Operations, and police spokesperson, Michaelraj S., said, "Three people, including a husband and wife and another woman, were killed in an explosion in Hazaribagh. The cause and nature of the explosion are being investigated. Police and forensic teams are at the scene.” Police officials said the exact cause of the blast would be known only after the investigation is completed. Meanwhile, an atmosphere of fear prevails among local residents.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency IANS.)