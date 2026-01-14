FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins

At least three people were killed and two injured after a powerful explosion rocked Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh city. Police and FSL teams are probing the cause.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 07:06 PM IST

Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins
Blast in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. (Representative Image)
At least three people, including two women, were killed and two others were injured in a powerful explosion that rocked Jharkhand's Hazaribagh city on Wednesday evening, police officials said. The blast occurred in Habib Nagar under the Barabazar TOP police station area at around 5 p.m., triggering panic in the densely populated locality as residents rushed out of their homes after hearing a loud explosion. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Saddam, son of Mohammad Yunus, his wife Nanhi Parveen, and Rashida, wife of Mohammad Mushtaq. All three were residents of Habib Nagar.

Hazaribagh Habib Nagar explosion

According to preliminary information, the victims were reportedly cleaning a plot of land near their house when a sudden and powerful explosion took place. The intensity of the blast was such that people in the surrounding areas were terrified, and a large crowd soon gathered at the spot to see what happened.

Police and administrative teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information. The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead. While police have confirmed the incident, the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. Investigators are probing whether the blast was triggered by a pre-existing explosive device or due to some other reason.
As a precautionary measure, the area has been sealed off, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in to collect evidence. Security has been tightened in the locality.

Probe begins in Jharkhand explosion

Jharkhand's IG, Operations, and police spokesperson, Michaelraj S., said, "Three people, including a husband and wife and another woman, were killed in an explosion in Hazaribagh. The cause and nature of the explosion are being investigated. Police and forensic teams are at the scene.” Police officials said the exact cause of the blast would be known only after the investigation is completed. Meanwhile, an atmosphere of fear prevails among local residents.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency IANS.)

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency IANS.)
