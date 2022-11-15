Jharkhand gears up to celebrate 22 years of statehood, President Murmu to visit freedom fighter Birsa Munda's village

File Photo

As Jharkhand completes 22 years of its formation on Tuesday, the state is all geared up to celebrate the occasion as the day also marks the birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Ranchi's Morabadi ground is decked up for the main function of statehood day, while special arrangements have also been made in Ulihatu village in Khunti district, the birthplace of Birsa Munda.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ulihatu village to pay her respect before the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. She will arrive at Ranchi airport on Tuesday morning and from where she will reach Khunti district on a chopper of the Indian Air force, a senior official said.

READ | Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2022: All about freedom fighter Birsa Munda, his contribution towards tribal community

She may also talk to Birsa Munda's descendants and a few villagers there. Thereafter, she will return back to Ranchi airport before flying to Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

Murmu will address a Janjatiya Samagam at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, being organised by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, according to an official communique.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will accompany the President to Ulihatu and offer floral tribute to the legendary freedom fighter. The CM, then, will participate in the statehood day function at Morabadi ground. Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bai will attend the ceremony as chief guest, an official release said.

A Ranchi district administration official said all preparations for the main venue in Ranchi have been completed.

READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking extended till TOMORROW at mcc.nic.in

The chief minister reviewed the preparations for the function on Monday. He directed the officials to proper sitting arrangements for guests and visitors. He also reviewed the parking facility at the venue. Soren directed the officials to ensure a live telecast of the programme in all districts of the state.

About 270 projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore will be launched and a foundation stone will be laid. Assets of more than Rs 2,000 crore will also be distributed on the occasion, an official said.

The state government will launch its four ambitious schemes that include Higher and Technical Education department's Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Prothsahan Yojana (MMSPY), Eklavya Prasikshan Yojana (EPY) and Guruji Student Credit Card Yojana (GSCCY), and Labour department's Mukhya Mantri Sarathi Yojana (MMSY).