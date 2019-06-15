Jharkhand: Five policemen killed in ambush by Maoists

Maoists shot dead five police personnel and looted their firearms in an ambush Friday while they were patrolling the area here, officials said.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Avinash Kumar, the five policemen -- two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables -- came under attack while patrolling the Tiruldih police station area of the district along the Jharkhand-Bengal border.

District Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar said 10 to 12 Maoists came on motor-cycles, surrounded the policemen and shot them dead near Kukoru Bazaar locality They also looted five arms of the slain policemen, he said.Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das condemned the attack, saying "their martyrdom will not go in vain".

The entire state is with the bereaved families, he said.

Das said the incident would not affect the morale of the security personnel and the government would continue to take action against the Maoists.