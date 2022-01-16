Jharkhand extends Covid-19 curbs till January 31 amid spike in cases- Check guidelines here

Amid the current spike of Covid-19 cases being experienced in India, many states have decided to impose strict curbs to stop the spread of the virus. The government of Jharkhand, due to this, has decided to extend the Covid-19 curbs in the state till January 31.

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh said that the restrictions placed in the state on January 3 have been extended till January 31 amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The restrictions in the state were only imposed till January 15, as per the earlier order.

Amid these restrictions, the educational institutes in the state will remain closed while bars, restaurants, and other businesses will be allowed to operate till 8 pm. On January 31, the Covid-19 situation in the state will be reviewed to make a decision regarding the extension of the curbs.

The notification issued by Singh, who is also the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority, said that the current curbs have been extended till the end of the month due to the spike in Covid-19 cases witnessed in Jharkhand over the past few days.

As per the Jharkhand Covid-19 guidelines, the parks swimming pools, gymnasiums, zoos, places of tourist interest, stadiums, and educational institutions in the state shall remain closed till January 31. The classes for college and school students will be held online.

Further, cinema halls, multiplexes, bars, restaurants, and shopping malls in Jharkhand have been allowed to stay open till 8 pm with only 50 percent capacity. Government and private offices in the state have also been asked to function with only 50 percent attendance.

Only 100 people will be allowed to attend gatherings such as weddings and funerals, while public gatherings in Jharkhand have been restricted. All those stepping out have been asked to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing.

The state health bulletin released in Jharkhand on Saturday, as many as 3,749 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state yesterday, with three virus-related deaths recorded in over the last 24 hours.