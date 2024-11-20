The state has 81 Assembly constituencies spread across 24 districts, including 44 general constituencies, 28 reserved for scheduled tribes (ST), and nine for scheduled castes (SC).

Jharkhand is preparing for a heated electoral battle, with the JMM-led INDIA alliance facing off against the BJP-led NDA in a crucial state assembly election.

According to the AI exit poll conducted by Zee News, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is set to edge out Bhartiya Janata Party in the state.

JMM will get 39-44 seats, while BJP will secure 36-41 seats, pollster predicts.

The second and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections were conducted on Wednesday. The first phase was held on November 13.

The counting of votes of the Jharkhand elections 2024 will be done on November 23 (Saturday).

