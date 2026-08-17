Jharkhand exam row: Hemant Soren finally bows to student pressure, cancels JSSC-CGL

After weeks of protests, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has finally taken a major step on the recruitment exam row, cancelling JSSC-CGL and TDPL-linked activities. Know what else the Soren-led government has decided.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren finally bowed down to protesting students and announced a sweeping reset of the state’s recruitment examination system, cancelling the JSSC-CGL exam and all examination-related activities linked to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). It means the Jharkhand government has decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL, including the examinations conducted, the results published, and the candidates selected.

Hemant Soren announces sweeping probe into exam irregularities

While speaking to the media, Soren said, ''A comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors, minor or major, that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the central government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue.''

CID, SIT probe uncovers wider recruitment network

He also talked about the ongoing investigation being conducted by CID and SIT and added, ''Since the investigation is ongoing, it is not possible to disclose every detail openly; however, it has been observed that individuals appointed through the CGL process are now being arrested on charges related to irregularities in the JPSC examinations. Furthermore, there appears to be a complex, interconnected network involving various companies that have operated here at different times.''

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "Addressing all aspects of the issue, we have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL—including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities… pic.twitter.com/ZVeZ1j8j61 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

Government scraps all TDPL-linked exams, results and selections

Soren also said that the scope of the investigation is wider and the government has decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL. ''We have instructed the concerned department and the CID, since the investigation has been initiated, it must be carried out thoroughly. We have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL, including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL,'' he further said.

CM promises transparent recruitment process

Assuring students of transparency in examinations and addressing concerns related to irregularities, he said, ''I do not consider these young people to be different groups. They are all concerned about their future. The government will move ahead with complete transparency on reforms. There is already an SOP for conducting examinations, and if it had been followed, these irregularities would not have occurred. Nevertheless, further improvements will be made based on suggestions received. A portal has also been opened for students, teachers and parents to submit suggestions, which will be shared with experts.

For those late to the story, the student protests in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had entered its 24th day on Monday, August 17.

(With ANI inputs)