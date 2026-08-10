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Jharkhand Exam Irregularities: ED probes financial trail, examines roles of Abhay Tewari, Shweta Kumari

The registration of the ECIR comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding the conduct of JPSC examinations and the appointment of agencies to manage the examination process.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 12:26 PM IST

Jharkhand Exam Irregularities: ED probes financial trail, examines roles of Abhay Tewari, Shweta Kumari
Jharkhand Exam Irregularities: ED probes financial trail, examines roles of Abhay Tewari, Shweta Kumari (Source: X/IANS)
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The Enforcement Directorate(ED) has taken over the investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission's (JPSC)14th Preliminary Examination(PT) and other examinations. The agency will scrutinise the possible financial transactions and money trail linked to the alleged exam scam. 

ED begins financial trail probe, accused Abhay Tewari, Shweta Kumari

The agency has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the JPSC case, with the investigation looking into the roles of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), a Lucknow-based company, marketing manager Abhay Tewari and JPSC deputy exam controller Shweta Kumari.  The filed ECIR is based on an FIR lodged by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the alleged examination irregularities.

The ED is expected to ascertain whether money changed hands in connection with the alleged examination irregularities and, if financial transactions are established, identify the individuals who may have been involved and determine the nature of their alleged roles. A five-member team from the ED’s Ranchi unit has arrived to investigate the financial aspects of the case. The team comprises one Assistant Director and four inspectors. The officials may question people connected with the case and examine relevant documents and financial records as required during the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the alleged irregularities in the JPSC 14th Preliminary Examination have already led to 19 arrests, according to the information available in the case. The broader investigation into the alleged examination irregularities is being conducted by the Jharkhand CID.

Jharkhand Protest: Key demands, Govt-Student standoff

The registration of the ECIR comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding the conduct of JPSC examinations and the appointment of agencies to manage the examination process.The development follows the resignation of three serving JPSC members, including Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed, from their posts.

The issue has also triggered student protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the selection of agencies involved in conducting them. Following discussions with protesting students, the Jharkhand government on Sunday agreed to cancel the JPSC Preliminary Test (JPSC-PT). However, the protesting students remained firm on their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities and said their agitation would continue.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

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