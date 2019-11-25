Headlines

Jharkhand elections: BJP made efforts for Naxal-free state, says PM Modi

Modi also attacked the alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) saying that their only agenda was to misuse the resources of the state.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 04:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was addressing an election rally in Jharkhand on Monday, said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked to free the state from Naxals and create a peaceful environment.

During the rally in Daltonganj, Palamu, PM Modi also attacked the alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) saying that their only agenda was to misuse the resources of the state.

"In Jharkhand, governments were formed through back channels because of the vested interests of some political parties. These people have no feeling of serving people of the state. The only agenda of their alliance is 'Satta bhog' and misusing resources of Jharkhand. They are again misleading you on this and seeking votes from you. They always have eyes on resources. Those people took benefit of political instability and did politics on violence," he told the crowd.

Modi also reaffirmed Centre's commitment to ensure that every family gets their own house by 2022. "Every poor family is getting their pucca houses. Those who did not get houses till now, I want to assure them that the work is going on. We will give houses to every family by 2022," he said.

"Jharkhand, especially Palamu, has always been a strong fortress for BJP. If lotus is blooming across the country today, it is due to the blessings of the people here and the party workers. The people here have always stood by 'kamal'. BJP has made an effort to free Jharkhand off Naxals and create a peaceful environment here," he said.

Modi further added that the BJP provides a stable and corruption-free government in the state. "In the last five years, BJP worked on five things--Stability, Sushan, prosperity, respect and security. Under the leadership of BJP, it is very important for Jharkhand that a strong and stable government is formed here. BJP worked to eliminate corruption," the Prime Minister added. 

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases, beginning from November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23. The five-phase polling in Jharkhand will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20.

JMM, Congress and RJD have formed a pre-poll tie-up for the assembly election state, with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as the alliance's CM candidate.

The BJP, which completed five years in power with Rahubar Das becoming the first chief minister of the state to serve for a full term, is going alone in the assembly election after its alliances with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) broke down. In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the outgoing assembly.

