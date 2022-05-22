Jharkhand boy apprehended after CM Soren tweets video of him kicking schoolgirl over 'love affair'

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Dumka viral video: Both are from tribal communities, police said.

Dumka: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday retweeted a viral video ordering action against a youth brutally kicking a girl in school uniform. After his tweet, the 16-year-old boy was apprehended by the police.

The police found out during a probe that the boy was a Class 9 student and lived in the state's Dumka district.

Pakur Superintendent of Police (SP) Hrudeep P Janardhanan said the Dumka police was carrying out further investigation into the case.

Dumka sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Noor Mustafa Ansari said prima facie, it seems to be a case of a love affair.

The incident took place around a fortnight ago.

Both the boy and the girl are from a tribal community. They are being questioned. The boy will be sent to a juvenile home.

With inputs from PTI