Jharkhand boy apprehended after CM Soren tweets video of him kicking schoolgirl over 'love affair'

Dumka: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday retweeted a viral video ordering action against a youth brutally kicking a girl in school uniform. After his tweet, the 16-year-old boy was apprehended by the police.
The police found out during a probe that the boy was a Class 9 student and lived in the state's Dumka district.
Pakur Superintendent of Police (SP) Hrudeep P Janardhanan said the Dumka police was carrying out further investigation into the case.
Dumka sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Noor Mustafa Ansari said prima facie, it seems to be a case of a love affair.
.@pakurpolice कृपया उक्त मामले की जांच कर आरोपियों पर कार्यवाई करते हुए सूचित करें।@dcpakur @JharkhandPolice https://t.co/UO6W841jqB— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) May 22, 2022
The incident took place around a fortnight ago.
Both the boy and the girl are from a tribal community. They are being questioned. The boy will be sent to a juvenile home.
With inputs from PTI