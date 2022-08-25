Search icon
Jharkhand crisis explained: What are the allegations against Hemant Soren?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Hemant Soren (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren might lose his post as the Election Commission has recommended his disqualification from the state assembly as an MLA, in a sealed report to the Governor. The opinion was sent to the Raj Bhavan this morning and the Governor might announce his decision today.

The Chief Minister's Office, however, denied the reports, saying the government hasn't received any communication regarding this from the Election Commission of the Governor. 

"The Chief Minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to Jharkhand Governor "apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA". No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor," the CMO said in a statement. 

It accused the BJP and its "puppet journalists" of concocting the "otherwise" sealed report. 

"Blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its takeover by BJP HQ in a shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy," it added. 

Governor Ramesh Bais has refused to divulge any details regarding the development. 

"I do not know anything as of now about any order for me. I had gone to AIIMS for treatment, I can only say anything after I reach Rajbhawan," he said. 

What's the case against Hemant Soren?

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das had claimed in February this year that Hemant Soren had misused his post and allocated a mining plot to himself. He claimed it was corruption and conflict of interest. He also accused him of violating the Representation of People Act. Shivshankar Sharma, an RTI activist, filed two PILs demanding CBI and ED probe into the Jharkhand mining scandal. 

Soren is also accused of investing in shell companies. 

In May this year, the Election Commission sent Soren a notice seeking his side of the story. 

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the Governor whose decision shall be final. 

According to reports, the Chief Minister's team argued with the poll panel that the clauses of the election law that he is accused of breaking do not apply in this case.

"They argued for nearly two hours. Following which we gave our rejoinder and showed it is a matter of conflict of interest and there are a series of judgments of the Supreme Court which cover this (case)," BJP's counsel Kumar Harsh told reporters after the Election Commission hearing on August 12.

