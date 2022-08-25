Search icon
‘BJP leaders, puppet journalists drafted sealed report on disqualification’: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s fate at the top post is hanging in balance as he is likely to face disqualification from the state assembly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo - ANI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren found himself in the middle of a political row after he faces a likely disqualification from the Jharkhand Assembly, as per recent reports. It is expected that Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais will soon release the Election Commission's report on the disqualification.

After the news reports of his likely disqualification broke out, Hemant Soren said that no information or communication has been received by the Chief Minister’s Office in this regard, and that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has played a part in drafting the “sealed report”.

In an official statement on this issue released by the secretariat, Soren said that no communication in this regard has been received by the Chief Minister's Office from either the Election Commission or Governor Ramesh Bais, as per PTI reports.

In the statement, Hemant Soren said, “It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report.”

The Jharkhand Chief Minister further added, “This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy.”

The Election Commission has sent its opinion to the governor on a plea seeking that Soren is disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself, sources said.

The opinion was sent to the Raj Bhavan in a sealed cover this morning, they said. The governor is scheduled to reach Ranchi from Delhi in the afternoon and only then details could be known, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts, as per PTI reports.

The BJP has been batting for the removal of Hemant Soren as an MLA from the Jharkhand Assembly, accusing him of granting himself a mining lease.

(With PTI inputs)

