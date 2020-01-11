Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets PM Modi in Delhi, gets assurance on protection of tribal rights

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the first meeting between the two leaders since JMM-Congress-RJD government was formed in the state last month.

Soren said he discussed state's problems with the Prime Minister who promised cooperation to the chief minister and his government.

"I met PM Modi for the first time after the formation of our government. In the coming days, I will once again meet him and put forward the state's problems. Prime Minister has assured that the rights of tribals will be protected," Soren said.

Soren took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 29 last year. Along with Soren, RJD's Satyanand Bhogta and Congress' Rameshwar Oraon took oath as Ministers as well, administered by the governor.

In the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections held in December 2019, the JMM, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance triumphed over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), winning 47 seats in the 81-member assembly.

Incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das lost his own Jamshedpur East seat to BJP rebel Saryu Rai.