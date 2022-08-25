Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren likely to get disqualified from Assembly, EC sends report to Governor

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to be disqualified from the assembly, since Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais will soon release the Election Commission's report.

The BJP has demanded his removal as an MLA, accusing him of granting himself a mining lease. The opinion was sent to the Jharkhand Raj Bhavan in a sealed envelope this morning, and Bais will make the announcement shortly. He had reported the case to the election commission.

Under Article 192 of the Constitution, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final, reported PTI.

However, the Jharkhand chief minister's team told the poll panel that the clauses of the election law that he is accused of breaking do not apply in this case.

"They argued for nearly two hours. Following which we gave our rejoinder and showed it is a matter of conflict of interest and there are a series of judgments of the Supreme Court which cover this (case)," BJP's counsel Kumar Harsh told reporters after the Election Commission hearing on August 12.

Shivshankar Sharma, an RTI activist, filed two PILs demanding CBI and ED probe into Jharkhand mining scandal. Hemant Soren is accused of abusing his position by owning a stone quarry mine. The Sorens are also suspected of investing in shell companies.

Eralier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court stayed the proceedings in the Jharkhand High Court on PILs filed against Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of money laundering and irregularities while granting mining leases.

Prem Prakash a close aide of Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night after search operations in connection with the alleged illegal mining case.He was arrested from Ranchi under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act.

60 cartridges and two magazines were also recovered. However, later Ranchi Police issued a press release stating that both the AK-47s are not of Prem Prakash but of two police constables who stayed with him at night.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked with Prem Prakash who is said to have strong political connections. In the raid CBI found multiple weapons at this residence. Reportedly AK-47 has been recovered in raid by ED.

Raids are going on in Ranchi and Bihar following an ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion.