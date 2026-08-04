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Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren finally breaks silence on JPSC-JSSC row amid statewide protests

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has finally broken his silence on the JPSC paper leak controversy as student protests intensify in the state. Here's what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 08:47 PM IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren finally breaks silence on JPSC-JSSC row amid statewide protests
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says that the govt is sensitive to the concerns of students. (Pic Credits: Instagram/hemantsorenjmm)
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Amid massive student protests over alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), CM Hemant Soren finally broke his silence on Tuesday and said that the state government has 'eyes and ears' and is sensitive to the concerns of the students. He also assured that the government would address the concerns of the candidates and said justice would be delivered after the investigation.

 

Hemant Soren assures justice after CID probe

 

''I have said this before as well, the government has eyes and ears; it is sensitive to the issue, the way the investigation team is working day and night, we are waiting for its answer and a conclusion. Very soon we will make the students and the people of the state aware about it. All the necessities of the students will be met, and they will get justice,'' CM Hemand Soren told reporters.

 

Students continue indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi

 

Notably, five students continued their hunger strike at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi as part of their protest. One of the protesting students said, ''Today is the death anniversary of Dishom Guru. Following in the footsteps of our source of inspiration, we are here today. Today, we have some creative programs. We are going to hold a tribute march for Dishom Guru.''

 

An indefinite hunger strike was commenced by student leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Sunday. Earlier on Monday, ruling party leader Manoj Pandey said that strict action will be taken against those responsible. ''Whoever be it, an individual, official, or employee, is involved in such irregularities, will face the strictest possible action. Whoever did this will not be spared. I assure you with full confidence,'' he said.

 

11 arrested, JPSC chairman resigns

 

For those unversed, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has so far arrested 11 people in connection with the JPSC paper leak case. Apart from this, the JPSC chairman L Khiangte has also tendered his resignation.

 

(With ANI inputs)

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