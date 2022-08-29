Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jharkhand: Girl dies after being set on fire for saying no to proposal, Section 144 imposed in Dumka

Section 144 has been imposed in Jharkhand’s Dumka after a Class 12 girl was set ablaze by a man after she allegedly denied his advances.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Jharkhand: Girl dies after being set on fire for saying no to proposal, Section 144 imposed in Dumka
People protest in Jharkhand's Dumka (Photo - ANI)

After the horrific death of a young girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka, the entire city has come to a standstill after authorities had to impose CrPC Section 144 in the area due to protests. The death of a Class 12 student in the state has sparked a massive row.

Protests erupted in Jharkhand city soon after a Class 12 girl succumbed to her severe burn injuries in the hospital after fighting for her life. The girl was reportedly set on fire by a man after she had not reciprocated his proposal.

The girl succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday, while the police have said that the accused in the incident has been arrested. Accused Shahrukh poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on August 23. She was set on fire in a case of unrequited love.

A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

 

 

Enraged by the gruesome and shocking incident, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka, after which Section 144 was imposed in the area for security purposes.

Speaking to ANI, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed."

Reassuring that strict action will be taken against the perpetrator, Jharkhand Health Minister Beena Gupta said, “The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard.”

Further, the district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the family. Meanwhile, BJP has urged that a compensation of Rs 1 crore be given to the family, along with a government job.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Karnataka Hijab Row hearing: Entire controversy explained, top updates in headscarf ban case

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida Supertech Twin Towers: Around 100 families return to their homes after demolition
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.