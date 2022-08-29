Jharkhand: Girl dies after being set on fire for saying no to proposal, Section 144 imposed in Dumka

People protest in Jharkhand's Dumka (Photo - ANI)

After the horrific death of a young girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka, the entire city has come to a standstill after authorities had to impose CrPC Section 144 in the area due to protests. The death of a Class 12 student in the state has sparked a massive row.

Protests erupted in Jharkhand city soon after a Class 12 girl succumbed to her severe burn injuries in the hospital after fighting for her life. The girl was reportedly set on fire by a man after she had not reciprocated his proposal.

The girl succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday, while the police have said that the accused in the incident has been arrested. Accused Shahrukh poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on August 23. She was set on fire in a case of unrequited love.

A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

Jharkhand | Mortal remains of the std 12th girl who succumbed to her injuries after being set ablaze by a boy for allegedly turning down his proposal, were taken to cremation ground for her last rites earlier today.



Accused Shahrukh was arrested on 23rd August. pic.twitter.com/IDIVSf0cPx — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

Enraged by the gruesome and shocking incident, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka, after which Section 144 was imposed in the area for security purposes.

Speaking to ANI, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed."

Reassuring that strict action will be taken against the perpetrator, Jharkhand Health Minister Beena Gupta said, “The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard.”

Further, the district administration has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the family. Meanwhile, BJP has urged that a compensation of Rs 1 crore be given to the family, along with a government job.

(With ANI inputs)

