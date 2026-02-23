FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jharkhand plane crash: Medical chartered plane enroute to Delhi from Ranchi, with 7 onboard, crashes

The aircraft had a patient, a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants, a pilot in command, and a co-pilot on board. It departed Ranchi at 7:07 pm, with an expected landing time of 10 pm in Delhi. Further detailas are awaited.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

A medical chartered plane, a Beechcraft King Air BE9L operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, crashed in Simaria near Chatra, Jharkhand, on Monday, with seven people onboard. The plane was headed to Delhi from Ranchi and lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34 pm, just 27 minutes after takeoff. The aircraft had a patient, a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants, a pilot in command, and a co-pilot on board. It departed Ranchi at 7:07 pm, with an expected landing time of 10 pm in Delhi. 

 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) said that the air ambulance lost communication and radar contact after establishing contact with Kolkata at 7:34 pm, approximately 100NM south-east of Varanasi.

According to sources, the air ambulance lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34 pm. The plane crashed in the Kasiyatu forest of Simaria near Chatra, officials said, and its last tracked location was near Palamau.

​All seven passengers, including the patient and crew, are feared dead, but official confirmation is still awaited. The passengers' details indicate Sanjay Kumar (patient), Vikash Kumar Gupta(Doctor), Sachin Kumar Mishra(Paramedic) and two attendants, Mrs Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar, onboard. The pilots were identified as Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh. 

Earlier, the Ranchi Airport reported that after being transferred to the next station, the plane did not contact Ranchi and that the state government has been informed of the same."A medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being followed," Ranchi Airport sources stated.


About Beechcraft King Air BE9L 

Beechcraft King Air BE9Lis a twin-turboprop aircraft used for corporate transport, medical evacuations, and utility missions. The BE9L series includes variants like C90A, E90, C90GTx, and C90B. It has Dual Pratt & Whitney PT6A engines (500-560 SHP) with a max speed of 270 knots (500 km/h). With a capacity of 6-7 passengers, the plane operates from short, less developed runways. The aircraft is operated by a Delhi-based Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, the company closely associated with Redbird Flight Training Academy (Redbird Aviation Pvt Ltd), one of India's largest DGCA-approved flying training organisations with a fleet of approximately 48 aircraft.

Redbird Airways is strongly backed by its Managing Director and founder, Mr Akshay Kumar, who has been serving the Aviation Industry for 14 years. 

 

