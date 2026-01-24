FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jharkhand: Bodies of 17 Maoists, including 5 women, recovered in Saranda forest

INDIA

Jharkhand: Bodies of 17 Maoists, including 5 women, recovered in Saranda forest

Security forces killed senior CPI (Maoist) leader Patiram Majhi alias Anal da in a major anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand’s Saranda forests. The two-day encounter left 17 Maoists dead, while recent surrenders in Odisha and Chhattisgarh signal a broader crackdown.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 09:09 AM IST

Jharkhand: Bodies of 17 Maoists, including 5 women, recovered in Saranda forest
Security forces have dealt a significant blow to the CPI (Maoist) with the killing of a top Central Committee member during a large-scale counter-insurgency operation in Jharkhand’s Saranda forests. The operation, code-named Meghaburu, involved elite units of the CoBRA force, Jharkhand Jaguar and local police from Chaibasa district.

Officials confirmed that Patiram Majhi, also known as Anal da, one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in the region, was eliminated during a prolonged exchange of fire that began on Thursday.

Two-Day Gunfight in Saranda

The encounter unfolded deep inside the forested terrain of Saranda, a long-time Maoist stronghold. According to security officials, the gunfight continued intermittently for nearly two days. Initial reports confirmed the deaths of 15 insurgents, including Majhi, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore in Jharkhand alone. Subsequent search operations led to the recovery of two additional bodies, raising the total Maoist death toll to 17.

Kiriburu Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kerketta said active firing has now ceased, though combing operations will resume in daylight to ensure no armed cadres remain in the area.

A Major Setback for CPI (Maoist)

Majhi was part of the Central Committee, the highest decision-making authority within the CPI (Maoist), and had been facing over 140 criminal cases across Jharkhand. Security agencies believe his elimination significantly weakens the group’s leadership and operational capability in eastern India.

Officials described Operation Meghaburu as one of the most successful anti-Naxal missions in recent years, citing coordinated intelligence gathering and joint force deployment as key factors.

Wider Crackdown Across States

The operation comes amid intensified efforts by security agencies to curb Left-wing extremism across central and eastern India. Earlier this year, six Maoists were killed in a separate encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district under the Bastar range.

In a parallel development, nine Maoists carrying combined rewards of Rs 47 lakh surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, handing over a cache of arms including INSAS rifles, SLRs, a carbine, ammunition and communication equipment.

Police said the surrendered cadres were associated with key area committees under the Odisha State Committee of CPI (Maoist) and had been active in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Areas Declared Free of Naxal Influence

Following the surrender, Odisha’s Nawarangpur district has been officially declared free from Maoist activity. Authorities say sustained operations, development initiatives and rehabilitation policies have contributed to weakening the insurgent network.

The recent developments underscore a renewed push by security forces to dismantle Maoist leadership and restore stability in long-affected regions.

