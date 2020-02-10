Jharkhand: Babulal Marandi's JVM (P) to formally merge with BJP on Feb 17

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) headed by former chief minister Babulal Marandi is all set to formally merge with the BJP on February 17 at an event in state capital Ranchi.

The news comes after Marandi met with BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday (February 9) in the presence of party's Jharkhand in-charge Om Mathur.

In what was seen as the party's step to clear the path for the merger with the BJP, last week, JVM(P) expelled its MLA, Pradip Yadav, from the party's primary membership days after he met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

On February 4, the party had issued a show-cause notice to Yadav, who is an MLA from Poriyhaat, for making certain 'anti-party' statements. The notice also sought to know from him about his statements in the media, which were allegedly against Marandi.

Yadav, who had also joined a meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act organised by the Congress in Godda without his party's permission, was asked to reply to the show-cause notice within 48 hours. The action was taken against him after he failed to reply to the show cause notice, JVM(P)'s principal general secretary Abhay Singh said.

Yadav is the second legislator to be expelled from the party. Earlier on January 21, the JVM(P) had sacked its Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey after accusing him of being involved in anti-party activities. Bandhu was also served a show cause notice.

Notably, the JVM(P) had bagged three seats in the Assembly elections held last year. Besides Yadav and Tirkey, party chief Babulal Marandi had won.

As per the party sources, both Yadav and Tirkey were against the merger with the BJP.

Notably, the JVM has called a meeting of the party leaders on February 11, probably to discuss the merger proposal.

Babulal Marandi was the first chief minister of the BJP-led state government in Jharkhand, but he quit the party in 2006 and formed the new party.

