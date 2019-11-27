Jharkhand Assembly Polls: BJP releases manifesto; promises scholarships for poor students, jobs for BPL families

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its manifesto in the upcoming assembly election in Jharkhand, focusing on various issues like infrastructure, skill development, and loan to farmers. The manifesto promises a corruption-free government and a job for at least one person belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad released the manifesto in presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and other state leaders of the party.

Prasad also said that the BJP is committed to addressing farmers' issues, providing jobs for the unemployed youth, developing villages and improving the lives of women.

While releasing the manifesto, Prasad said that students of class 9 and class 10 will receive Rs 2,200, and that of classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 7,500 as scholarship. It also said that if their party came to power, it would provide Rs 5 lakh to self-help groups run by tribal women.

Saying that manifesto is not just a "document" but a holy book, Prasad said that if the party came to power, it would fulfil all the promises stated in the manifesto.

The manifesto was made a seven-member team of the party after touring the state extensively.

Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state which will witness assembly election this year after Modi-led BJP returned to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the assembly. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28, 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term.

The BJP has set a target of winning 65 of the 81 assembly seats.

The five-phase polling will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 23.