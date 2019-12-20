Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Exit polls predict hung assembly, slight edge to JMM-Congress alliance

Headlines

Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena and Seth Rollins triumph; Rhea Ripley retains title by defeating Natalya

Amid heavy demand for tickets, midnight shows of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to be added

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

'May the upcoming year...': Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for Shubman Gill goes viral

DNA TV Show: Decoding PM Modi, President Joe Biden's 'chemistry' during bilateral meeting ahead of G20 Summit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena and Seth Rollins triumph; Rhea Ripley retains title by defeating Natalya

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

Bowlers who have scored century in ODI

Sudha Murthy quotes that teach crucial life lessons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

Amid heavy demand for tickets, midnight shows of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to be added

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

HomeIndia

India

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Exit polls predict hung assembly, slight edge to JMM-Congress alliance

The counting of votes for all 81 assembly seats of the state will take place on December 23.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2019, 11:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Most exit polls for Jharkhand elections have indicated a hung assembly with most of them giving an edge to the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Exit polls were telecast by news channels soon after voting ended for the fifth and final phase of the elections on Friday.

The counting of votes for all 81 assembly seats of the state will take place on December 23. The five-phase election was held between November 30 and December 20.

In C-Voters exit poll telecast by ABP News, the opposition alliance is predicted to win 35 seats while the BJP is likely to win 32 seats. According to the exit poll, AJSU Party will win five seats while it has given three seats to the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and six to others.

India Today and Axis My India Jharkhand exit poll has predicted BJP defeat in Jharkhand. The Congress-JMM alliance is expected to win 38-50 seats while the BJP is predicted to win 22-32 seats.

The exit poll has predicted two to four seats for the JVM-P, three to five for the AJSU Party and four to seven for others.

Another exit poll by regional Jharkhand/Bihar Hindi news channel, News-XI, has given the BJP between 30 and 35 seats. It has predicted 17-22 seats for the JMM, 9-12 to the Congress, 8-12 seats to the AJSU Party and 4-6 seats to the JVM-P. The exit poll has given 8-10 seats to others.

In the poll of polls, the BJP is predicted to win 31 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD is likely to win 37.

In the outgoing assembly, the BJP has 43 members, JMM 19, Congress eight, AJSU Party three, JVM(P) two, CPI(ML) Liberation one, MCC one and others two.

Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

Weather woes: Rain threatens Asia Cup's Colombo leg

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate Janmashtami with their ‘two Krishanas’: ‘Forever grateful to God’

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 postponed, film to release on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE