Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Exit polls predict hung assembly, slight edge to JMM-Congress alliance

The counting of votes for all 81 assembly seats of the state will take place on December 23.

Most exit polls for Jharkhand elections have indicated a hung assembly with most of them giving an edge to the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Exit polls were telecast by news channels soon after voting ended for the fifth and final phase of the elections on Friday.

The counting of votes for all 81 assembly seats of the state will take place on December 23. The five-phase election was held between November 30 and December 20.

In C-Voters exit poll telecast by ABP News, the opposition alliance is predicted to win 35 seats while the BJP is likely to win 32 seats. According to the exit poll, AJSU Party will win five seats while it has given three seats to the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and six to others.

India Today and Axis My India Jharkhand exit poll has predicted BJP defeat in Jharkhand. The Congress-JMM alliance is expected to win 38-50 seats while the BJP is predicted to win 22-32 seats.

The exit poll has predicted two to four seats for the JVM-P, three to five for the AJSU Party and four to seven for others.

Another exit poll by regional Jharkhand/Bihar Hindi news channel, News-XI, has given the BJP between 30 and 35 seats. It has predicted 17-22 seats for the JMM, 9-12 to the Congress, 8-12 seats to the AJSU Party and 4-6 seats to the JVM-P. The exit poll has given 8-10 seats to others.

In the poll of polls, the BJP is predicted to win 31 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD is likely to win 37.

In the outgoing assembly, the BJP has 43 members, JMM 19, Congress eight, AJSU Party three, JVM(P) two, CPI(ML) Liberation one, MCC one and others two.

Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term.