Trending#

CAA protests

Citizenship Act

Delhi

IPL 2020 Auction

Assam

  1. Home
  2. India


Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: List of all BJP winners

The BJP won 25 seats in Jharkhand assembly election.


Election results

Share

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 24, 2019, 12:16 AM IST

The result of the closely contested political battle in the five-phased Assembly polls was declared on Monday. 

The final results showed the BJP winning 25 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD won 47 seats.

JMM, Congress, and RJD contested on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively while BJP contested on 79 seats.

The five-phased election was held between November 30 and December 20.

The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies across all phases of Jharkhand was recorded to be 65.17%, the Election Commission has said.

Here is the list of BJP MLAs

S.N. Constituency Candidate name Vote margin
1 Baghmara Dulu Mahato 824
2 Bishrampur Ramachandra Chandravanshi 8,513
3 Chandankyari Amar Kumar Bauri 9,211
4 Chattarpur Pushpa Devi 26,792
5 Daltonganj Alok Kumar Chaurasiya 21,517
6 Dhanbad Raj Sinha 30,629
7 Hatia Navin Jaiswal 16,264
8 Hazaribagh Manish Jaiswal 51,812
9 Jamua Kedar Hazra 18,175
10 Kanke  Sammari Lal 22,540
11 Khunti  Nilkanth Singh Munda 26,327
12 Nirsa Aparna Sengupta 25,458
13 Panki Khushwana Shashi Bhushan Mehta 37,190
14 Rajmahal Anant Kumar Ojha 12,372
15 Sarath Randhir Kumar Singh 28,720
16 Torpa Koche Munda 9,630
17 Deoghar Narayan Das 2,624
18 Godda Amit Kumar Mandal 4,512
19 Kodarma Dr. Neera Yadav 1,797
20 Bokaro Biranchi Narayan 13,313
21 Sindri Indrajit Mahato 8,253
22 Ranchi Chandreshwar Prasad Singh 5,904
23 Bhawanathpur Bhanu Pratap Shahi 39,904
24 Mandu Jai Prakash Bhai Patel 2,062
25 Simaria Kishun Kumar Das 10,996