Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: List of all BJP winners
The BJP won 25 seats in Jharkhand assembly election.
Election results
The result of the closely contested political battle in the five-phased Assembly polls was declared on Monday.
The final results showed the BJP winning 25 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD won 47 seats.
JMM, Congress, and RJD contested on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively while BJP contested on 79 seats.
The five-phased election was held between November 30 and December 20.
The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies across all phases of Jharkhand was recorded to be 65.17%, the Election Commission has said.
Here is the list of BJP MLAs
|S.N.
|Constituency
|Candidate name
|Vote margin
|1
|Baghmara
|Dulu Mahato
|824
|2
|Bishrampur
|Ramachandra Chandravanshi
|8,513
|3
|Chandankyari
|Amar Kumar Bauri
|9,211
|4
|Chattarpur
|Pushpa Devi
|26,792
|5
|Daltonganj
|Alok Kumar Chaurasiya
|21,517
|6
|Dhanbad
|Raj Sinha
|30,629
|7
|Hatia
|Navin Jaiswal
|16,264
|8
|Hazaribagh
|Manish Jaiswal
|51,812
|9
|Jamua
|Kedar Hazra
|18,175
|10
|Kanke
|Sammari Lal
|22,540
|11
|Khunti
|Nilkanth Singh Munda
|26,327
|12
|Nirsa
|Aparna Sengupta
|25,458
|13
|Panki
|Khushwana Shashi Bhushan Mehta
|37,190
|14
|Rajmahal
|Anant Kumar Ojha
|12,372
|15
|Sarath
|Randhir Kumar Singh
|28,720
|16
|Torpa
|Koche Munda
|9,630
|17
|Deoghar
|Narayan Das
|2,624
|18
|Godda
|Amit Kumar Mandal
|4,512
|19
|Kodarma
|Dr. Neera Yadav
|1,797
|20
|Bokaro
|Biranchi Narayan
|13,313
|21
|Sindri
|Indrajit Mahato
|8,253
|22
|Ranchi
|Chandreshwar Prasad Singh
|5,904
|23
|Bhawanathpur
|Bhanu Pratap Shahi
|39,904
|24
|Mandu
|Jai Prakash Bhai Patel
|2,062
|25
|Simaria
|Kishun Kumar Das
|10,996