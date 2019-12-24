Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: List of all BJP winners

The result of the closely contested political battle in the five-phased Assembly polls was declared on Monday.

The final results showed the BJP winning 25 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD won 47 seats.

JMM, Congress, and RJD contested on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively while BJP contested on 79 seats.

The five-phased election was held between November 30 and December 20.

The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies across all phases of Jharkhand was recorded to be 65.17%, the Election Commission has said.

Here is the list of BJP MLAs