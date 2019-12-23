Jharkhand Assembly election results 2019: Key players and constituencies

The results of the closely contested political battle in the five-phased Assembly polls will be out on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance will be engaged in a close battle if the exit polls are to be followed.

Most exit polls for Jharkhand elections have indicated a hung assembly with most of them giving an edge to the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The major political parties that are contesting the Jharkhand Assembly Elections are-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All Jharkhand Students` Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P).

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting from Jamshedpur East against independent candidate Saryu Rai who was also his former colleague in the cabinet, and Congress's Gourav Vallabh.

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is contesting from two seats- Dumka and Barhet, while, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is contesting from Sarath constituency, and Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is contesting from Dumka against Soren.

AJSU President Sudesh Mahto is contesting from Silli seat and former Chief Minister and JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi is fighting from Dhanwar Assembly seat.

In C-Voters exit poll telecast by ABP News, the opposition alliance is predicted to win 35 seats while the BJP is likely to win 32 seats. According to the exit poll, AJSU Party will win five seats while it has given three seats to the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and six to others.

India Today and Axis My India Jharkhand exit poll has predicted BJP defeat in Jharkhand. The Congress-JMM alliance is expected to win 38-50 seats while the BJP is predicted to win 22-32 seats.

The exit poll has predicted two to four seats for the JVM-P, three to five for the AJSU Party and four to seven for others.

Another exit poll by regional Jharkhand/Bihar Hindi news channel, News-XI, has given the BJP between 30 and 35 seats. It has predicted 17-22 seats for the JMM, 9-12 to the Congress, 8-12 seats to the AJSU Party and 4-6 seats to the JVM-P. The exit poll has given 8-10 seats to others.

In the poll of polls, the BJP is predicted to win 31 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD is likely to win 37.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the assembly.

Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term.

The five-phase election was held between November 30 and December 20.