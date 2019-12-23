Jharkhand Assembly Election: List of constituencies

The counting of votes for all 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand will be held today. The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance will be engaged in a close battle if the exit polls are to be followed.

Most exit polls predict a hung assembly.

The five-phased election was held between November 30 and December 20.

The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies across all phases of Jharkhand was recorded to be 65.17%, the Election Commission has said.

In a statement before the counting of votes, the Election Commission said that it has developed an integrated ICT counting application that will display the results on the website http://results.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline (Android & iOS) Mobile App.

Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state after Maharashtra and Haryana where polls were held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in May Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the assembly.

Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28, 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term.