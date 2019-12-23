Jharkhand Assembly Election: List of constituencies
The five-phased election was held between November 30 and December 20.
Jharkhand elections
The counting of votes for all 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand will be held today. The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance will be engaged in a close battle if the exit polls are to be followed.
Most exit polls predict a hung assembly.
The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies across all phases of Jharkhand was recorded to be 65.17%, the Election Commission has said.
In a statement before the counting of votes, the Election Commission said that it has developed an integrated ICT counting application that will display the results on the website http://results.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline (Android & iOS) Mobile App.
Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state after Maharashtra and Haryana where polls were held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in May Lok Sabha elections.
In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the assembly.
Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28, 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term.
|Constituency
|Leading party
|Candidate
|Final Result
|Rajmahal
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Anant Kumar Ojha
|Borio
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Lobin Hembrom
|Barhait
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Hemant Soren
|Litipara
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Dinesh William Marandi
|Pakur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|VENI PRASAD GUPTA
|Maheshpur
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Stephen Marandi
|Sikaripara
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Nalin Soren
|Nala
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|RABINDRA NATH MAHATO
|Jamtara
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Birendra Mandal
|Dumka
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Lois Marandi
|Jama
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Suresh Murmu
|Jarmundi
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Devendra Kumar
|Madhupur
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Raj Paliwar
|Sarath
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Randhir Kumar Singh
|Deoghar
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|Suresh Paswan
|Poreyahat
|Jharkhand Vikas Morcha
|Pradeep Yadav
|Godda
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|Sanjay Prasad Yadav
|Mahagama
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Ashok Kumar
|Kodarma
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|Amitabh Kumar
|Barkatha
|Amit Kumar Yadav
|Independent
|Barhi
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|Umashankar Akela
|Barkagaon
|Indian National Congress
|Amba Prasad
|Ramgarh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Rananjay Kumar
|Mandu
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Ram Prakash Bhai Patel
|Hazaribagh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Manish Jaiswal
|Simaria
|Jharkhand Vikas Morcha
|Ramadev Singh Bhogta
|Chatra
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Janardhan Paswan
|Dhanwar
|Jharkhand Vikas Morcha
|Babulal Marandi
|Bagodar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Nagendra Mahto
|Jamua
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Kedar Hazra
|Gandey
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Jai Prakash Varma
|Giridih
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|NIRBHAY KUMAR SHAHABADI
|Dumri
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Jagarnath Mahto
|Gomia
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Mamata Devi
|Bermo
|Indian National Congress
|Rajendra Pd Singh
|Bokaro
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Biranchi Narayan
|Chandan kiyari
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Amar Kumar Bauri
|Sindri
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Indrajit Mahato
|Nirsa
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Aparna Sengupta
|Dhanbad
|Indian National Congress
|Mannan Mallick
|Jharia
|Indian National Congress
|Purnima Niraj Singh
|Tundi
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Mathura Prasad Mahato
|Baghmara
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Dulu Mahato
|Baharagora
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Samir Kr Mohanti
|Ghatsila
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Ramdas Soren
|Potka
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Menka Sardar
|Jugsalai
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Mangal Kalindi
|Jamshedpur East
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Raghubar Das
|Jamshedpur West
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Devendra Nath Singh
|Ichagarh
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Sabita Mahato
|Seraikella
|Chaibasa
|Majhgaon
|Jaganathpur
|Manoharpur
|Chakradharpur
|Kharsawan
|Tamar
|Torpa
|Khunti
|Silli
|Khijri
|Ranchi
|Hatia
|Kanke
|Mandar
|Sisai
|Gumla
|Bishunpur
|Ashok Oraon
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Simdega
|Kolebira
|Lohardaga
|Manika
|Latehar
|Panki
|Daltonganj
|Bishrampur
|Chhatarpur
|Hussainabad
|Garhwa
|Bhawanathpur