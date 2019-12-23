Trending#

Jharkhand Assembly Election: List of constituencies

The five-phased election was held between November 30 and December 20.


Jharkhand elections

Updated: Dec 23, 2019, 11:52 AM IST

The counting of votes for all 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand will be held today. The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance will be engaged in a close battle if the exit polls are to be followed.

Most exit polls predict a hung assembly.

The five-phased election was held between November 30 and December 20.

The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies across all phases of Jharkhand was recorded to be 65.17%, the Election Commission has said.

In a statement before the counting of votes, the Election Commission said that it has developed an integrated ICT counting application that will display the results on the website http://results.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline (Android & iOS) Mobile App.

Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state after Maharashtra and Haryana where polls were held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in May Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the assembly.

Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28, 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term. 

Constituency Leading party Candidate Final Result
Rajmahal   Bharatiya Janata Party Anant Kumar Ojha  
Borio Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Lobin Hembrom  
Barhait Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Hemant Soren  
Litipara Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Dinesh William Marandi  
Pakur Bharatiya Janata Party VENI PRASAD GUPTA  
Maheshpur Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Stephen Marandi  
Sikaripara   Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Nalin Soren  
Nala Jharkhand Mukti Morcha RABINDRA NATH MAHATO  
Jamtara Bharatiya Janata Party Birendra Mandal  
Dumka Bharatiya Janata Party Lois Marandi  
Jama Bharatiya Janata Party Suresh Murmu  
Jarmundi Bharatiya Janata Party Devendra Kumar  
Madhupur Bharatiya Janata Party Raj Paliwar  
Sarath Bharatiya Janata Party Randhir Kumar Singh  
Deoghar Rashtriya Janata Dal Suresh Paswan  
Poreyahat Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Pradeep Yadav  
Godda Rashtriya Janata Dal Sanjay Prasad Yadav  
Mahagama Bharatiya Janata Party Ashok Kumar  
Kodarma Rashtriya Janata Dal Amitabh Kumar  
Barkatha Amit Kumar Yadav Independent  
Barhi Indian National Congress (INC) Umashankar Akela  
Barkagaon Indian National Congress Amba Prasad  
Ramgarh Bharatiya Janata Party Rananjay Kumar  
Mandu Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Ram Prakash Bhai Patel  
Hazaribagh Bharatiya Janata Party Manish Jaiswal  
Simaria   Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Ramadev Singh Bhogta  
Chatra Bharatiya Janata Party Janardhan Paswan  
Dhanwar Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Babulal Marandi  
Bagodar Bharatiya Janata Party Nagendra Mahto  
Jamua Bharatiya Janata Party Kedar Hazra  
Gandey Bharatiya Janata Party Jai Prakash Varma  
Giridih Bharatiya Janata Party NIRBHAY KUMAR SHAHABADI  
Dumri Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Jagarnath Mahto  
Gomia Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Mamata Devi  
Bermo Indian National Congress Rajendra Pd Singh  
Bokaro Bharatiya Janata Party Biranchi Narayan  
Chandan kiyari Bharatiya Janata Party Amar Kumar Bauri  
Sindri Bharatiya Janata Party Indrajit Mahato  
Nirsa Bharatiya Janata Party Aparna Sengupta  
Dhanbad Indian National Congress  Mannan Mallick  
Jharia Indian National Congress Purnima Niraj Singh  
Tundi Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Mathura Prasad Mahato  
Baghmara Bharatiya Janata Party Dulu Mahato  
Baharagora Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Samir Kr Mohanti  
Ghatsila Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Ramdas Soren  
Potka Bharatiya Janata Party Menka Sardar  
Jugsalai Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Mangal Kalindi  
Jamshedpur East Bharatiya Janata Party Raghubar Das  
Jamshedpur West Bharatiya Janata Party Devendra Nath Singh  
Ichagarh Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Sabita Mahato  
Seraikella      
Chaibasa      
Majhgaon      
Jaganathpur      
Manoharpur      
Chakradharpur      
Kharsawan      
Tamar      
Torpa      
Khunti      
Silli      
Khijri      
Ranchi      
Hatia      
Kanke      
Mandar      
Sisai      
Gumla      
Bishunpur Ashok Oraon Bharatiya Janata Party  
Simdega      
Kolebira      
Lohardaga      
Manika      
Latehar      
Panki      
Daltonganj      
Bishrampur      
Chhatarpur      
Hussainabad      
Garhwa       
Bhawanathpur      