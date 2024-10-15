The Election Commission has announced assembly election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, with voting set for November.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The announcement was made on Tuesday, October 15, at 3:30 pm. In Jharkhand, the election will see a contest between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, Janata Dal (United), and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

The assembly elections in Jharkhand will be conducted in two phases, covering a total of 81 constituencies. The notification for the elections will be issued in two stages, first on October 18 and then on October 22. Candidates can file their nominations by October 25 and October 29, respectively, for the two phases. The scrutiny of these nominations will take place on October 28 and October 30, while the last dates for withdrawing candidacy are set for October 30 and November 1. Voting will be held on November 13 and November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar raised concerns about low voter turnout in urban areas. He noted that some constituencies with large urban populations, like Colaba in Mumbai, had recorded a voting percentage as low as 40% during the Lok Sabha polls. In contrast, regions like Doda saw voter turnout exceeding 70%. CEC Kumar emphasized the need to address this urban apathy, highlighting that even affluent areas in places such as Faridabad and Gurugram had turnout rates of around just 20%.

