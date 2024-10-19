Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren set to contest from Saraikella.

BJP has released the first list of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024. It has fielded its president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and former chief minister Champai Soren from Saraikella. The party named Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as its nomine from Jamtara. The list also has the names of Geeta Koda and former Union minister Sudarshan Bhagat. Check the full list here:

BJP releases the first list of 66 candidates for the JharkhandElection2024



Party's state chief Babulal Marandi to contest from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, Sita Soren from Jamtara, former CM Champai Soren from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from… pic.twitter.com/uXhfDpfTxq — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

The BJP is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies. The party is looking to topple the JMM-Congress alliance from power in the two-phase polls scheduled for November 13 and 20.

