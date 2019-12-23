Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: PM Modi congratulates Hemant Soren on victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated JMM leader Hemant Soren for leading the 'Mahagathbandhan' to victory in Jharkhand.

JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is set to win 47 seats in 81-member assembly in Jharkhand. They have won 39 seats and are leading on eight other seats.

"Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state," Prime Minister Modi said.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts," he said.

We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come, he added.

Soren responded in a tweet to Modi. "Thank you very much, Hon'ble Prime Minister for the good luck. Poor people of Jharkhand expect support," he said.

Trends at 9:50 pm

AJSU Party - 2

BJP- 25 (won 19, leading in 6) 25

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)- 1

Independent- 2 (Won 1, leading in 1)

Congress- 16 (won 13, leading in 3)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)- 30 (won 27, leading in 3)

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)- 3 (won 2, leading in 1)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)- 1

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)- 1

JMM leader Hemant Soren has won from Dumka and Barhait assembly constituencies as the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday.

In Dumka, Soren defeated Lois Marandi of the BJP by 13,188 votes while he beat Simon Malto in Barhait by 25,740.

Hemant Soren looks set to return for a second term as the Jharkhand chief minister.

As trends showed a majority for the opposition alliance, Soren addressed the media in Ranchi and said, "Today a new chapter begins for this state. I want to assure everyone that their hopes will not be broken irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and profession."

I am thankful to the people of Jharkhand for the mandate, he said.

Hemant, the 44-year-old son of tribal leader Shibu Soren, had earlier served as chief minister of the state from July 2013 to December 2014.