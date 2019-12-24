Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Key winners and losers
The biggest shock came for Chief Minister Raghubar Das who lost his Jamshedpur East constituency.
The result of the closely contested political battle in the five-phased Assembly polls was declared on Monday.
The final results showed the BJP winning 25 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD won 47 seats.
JMM, Congress, and RJD contested on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively while BJP contested on 79 seats.
The five-phased election was held between November 30 and December 20.
The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies across all phases of Jharkhand was recorded to be 65.17%, the Election Commission has said.
Here is the list of key winners and losers in the Jharkhand Assembly election:
|Serial number
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Result
|1.
|Jamshedpur East
|Raghubar Das
|BJP
|Loser
|2.
|Dumka
|Hemant Soren
|JMM
|Winner
|3.
|Jamshedpur East
|Saryu Rai
|Independent
|Winner
|4.
|Silli
|Sudesh Mahto
|AJSU
|Winner
|5.
|Rajdhanwar
|Babulal Marandi
|Jharkhand Vikas Morcha
|Winner
|6.
|Barhait
|Hemant Soren
|JMM
|Winner
|7.
|Maheshpur
|Stephen Marandi
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|Winner
|8.
|Lohardaga
|Rameshwar Oraon
|indian National Congress
|Winner
|9.
|Chakradharpur
|Laxman Giluwa
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Loser