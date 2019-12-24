Trending#

Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Key winners and losers

The biggest shock came for Chief Minister Raghubar Das who lost his Jamshedpur East constituency.


Arijit Saha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 24, 2019, 12:17 AM IST

The result of the closely contested political battle in the five-phased Assembly polls was declared on Monday. 

The final results showed the BJP winning 25 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD won 47 seats.

The biggest shock came for Chief Minister Raghubar Das who lost his Jamshedpur East constituency. 

JMM, Congress, and RJD contested on 43, 31 and 7 seats respectively while BJP contested on 79 seats.

The five-phased election was held between November 30 and December 20.

The approximate voter turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies across all phases of Jharkhand was recorded to be 65.17%, the Election Commission has said.

Here is the list of key winners and losers in the Jharkhand Assembly election: 

Serial number Constituency Candidate Party Result
1. Jamshedpur East Raghubar Das BJP Loser
2. Dumka Hemant Soren JMM Winner
3. Jamshedpur East Saryu Rai Independent Winner
4. Silli Sudesh Mahto AJSU Winner
5. Rajdhanwar Babulal Marandi Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Winner
6. Barhait Hemant Soren JMM Winner
7. Maheshpur Stephen Marandi Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Winner
8. Lohardaga Rameshwar Oraon indian National Congress Winner
9. Chakradharpur Laxman Giluwa Bharatiya Janata Party Loser