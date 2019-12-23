Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: JMM's Hemant Soren wins from Dumka and Barhait

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren has won from Dumka and Barhait assembly constituencies as the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday.

In Dumka, Soren defeated Lois Marandi of the BJP by 13,188 votes while he beat Simon Malto in Barhait by 25,740.

Hemant Soren looks set to return for a second term as the Jharkhand chief minister.

As per the latest trends, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 10 seats while it is leading in 16 seats. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, on the other hand, is ahead in 46 seats.

There are still some rounds of counting left.

As trends showed a majority for the opposition alliance, Soren addressed the media in Ranchi and said, "Today a new chapter begins for this state. I want to assure everyone that their hopes will not be broken irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and profession."

I am thankful to the people of Jharkhand for the mandate, he said.

Hemant, the 44-year-old son of tribal leader Shibu Soren, had earlier served as chief minister of the state from July 2013 to December 2014.

Soren jr served as deputy chief minister of the state from September 2010 to January 2013 before he brought down the Arjun Munda government by withdrawing support from the BJP.

He returned as the chief minister on July 15, 2013 with the support from Congress and RJD. At 38, Hemant Soren was one of the youngest chief ministers of the country.