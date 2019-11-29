Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Curtain drawn on campaigning for first phase; voting for 13 seats on Saturday

The campaigning for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly election for 13 seats, scheduled on November 30, came to an end on Thursday.

A total of 37,83,055 voters, including 19,81,694 men and 18,01,356 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling on Saturday. Thirteen assembly constituencies - Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur - will go to polls in the first of the five-phase elections.

A total of 189 candidates, including 174 male and 15 females, are in the fray in the first phase.

The Election Commission said voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities.

Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm, the EC said in a release.

Jharkhand Health Minister and BJP candidate Ramchandra Chandravanshi, and Jharkhand PCC president Rameshwar Oraon are among notable candidates in the first phase.

The ruling BJP is contesting in 12 seats, while it is backing Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.

The BJP, which completed five years in power with Rahubar Das becoming the first chief minister of the state to serve for a full term, is going alone in the assembly election after its alliances with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) broke down.

AJSU Party has put up candidates in three seats in the first phase.

The JMM, the Congress and the RJD are contesting the election together and have declared JMM leader Hemant Soren as their CM candidate. The JMM, the Congress and the RJD have fielded four, six and three constituencies, respectively.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are being held in five phases, beginning from November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23. The five-phase polling in Jharkhand will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the outgoing assembly.