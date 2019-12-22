Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Counting of votes for 81 seats on Monday

The counting of votes for all 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand will be held on Monday.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

The five-phase election was held between November 30 and December 20.

The approximate voter Turnout for all 81 assembly constituencies across all phases of Jharkhand was recorded to be 65.17%, the Election Commission has said.

In a statement before the counting of votes, the Election Commission said that it has developed an integrated ICT counting application which will display the results on the website http://results.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline (Android & iOS) Mobile App.

"The data is entered by the Returning Officers directly in the centralised software ‘ENCORE’ developed by the Election Commission of India. This application allows the Returning Officers to enter table-wise data in the software, thereby considerably reducing the time and makes the results & trends data error-free," the polls body said.

The Election Commission has also launched Election Trends TV, on which the graphically-rich micro-details of result trends are published in real-time, it said.

Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state after Maharashtra and Haryana where polls were held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power at the Centre with a thumping majority in May Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the assembly.

Raghubar Das was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on December 28 2014. He is the first Chief Minister of the state to complete a full five-year term.

What do exit polls say?

Exit polls held after the conclusion of the assembly election have not brought good news for the ruling BJP.

Most exit polls for Jharkhand elections have indicated a hung assembly with most of them giving an edge to the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In C-Voters exit poll telecast by ABP News, the opposition alliance is predicted to win 35 seats while the BJP is likely to win 32 seats. According to the exit poll, AJSU Party will win five seats while it has given three seats to the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and six to others.

India Today and Axis My India Jharkhand exit poll has predicted BJP defeat in Jharkhand. The Congress-JMM alliance is expected to win 38-50 seats while the BJP is predicted to win 22-32 seats.

The exit poll has predicted two to four seats for the JVM-P, three to five for the AJSU Party and four to seven for others.

Another exit poll by regional Jharkhand/Bihar Hindi news channel, News-XI, has given the BJP between 30 and 35 seats. It has predicted 17-22 seats for the JMM, 9-12 to the Congress, 8-12 seats to the AJSU Party and 4-6 seats to the JVM-P. The exit poll has given 8-10 seats to others.

In the poll of polls, the BJP is predicted to win 31 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD is likely to win 37.