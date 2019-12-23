Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: CM Raghubar Das stares at shock defeat in Jamshedpur East

With the BJP staring at a shock loss in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the biggest surprise came for Chief Minister Raghubar Das who is trailing by over 4,600 votes in Jamshedpur East seat.

Raghubar Das is being challenged in Jamshedpur East by BJP rebel and Independent candidate Saryu Rai.

As per the trends available at 2 pm, Das has 18,874 votes while 23,517 votes have been counted in Rai's favour. Congress' Gourav Vallabh, who rose to fame as the party's national spokesperson, is set to lose his deposit.

Vallabh has so far received 3,877 votes which 7.3% of the total votes counted.

Reacting to the trends, Rai said, "Lead of about 1500-2000 will continue in the coming rounds of counting. I could win by a margin of 30,000 votes".

According to Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 31 seats while the JMM, Congress and RJD are leading on 24, 13 and 3 seats respectively.

Earlier, Raghuabar Das expressed hope that a BJP-led government would come back to power.

Speaking on the trends, Das said that more rounds of counting are yet to be held so it wouldn't be correct to comment on them. "These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi," he said.

On the chances of Rai defeating him, Das said, "Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state."

He was, however, leading in the trends at the time.