Jharkhand Ashamed: Woman, infant burnt alive on witchcraft allegations, horrifying details emerge

Police have arrested four people after a woman and her 10-month-old son were burnt alive on Tuesday, February 17. The horrific incident took place after they were suspected of practising witchcraft. The woman’s husband was also attacked during the incident, sustained severe burns, and is in hospital, BBC reported. Police have been searching for more accomplices involved in the incident and are investigating the accused.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, over 2,500 people, among whom most were women, were killed in India on suspicion of witchcraft between 2000 and 2016. Such cases often take place in tribal areas, especially where the most disadvantaged communities live. Such areas report most cases of crimes related to superstition as there is an abundance of such beliefs, and the public health system is absent and only replaced by fake medical practitioners.

A similar incident took place months before Jyoti Sinku and her son were burnt to death. In that incident, a family with all its 5 members in Bihar was inhumanely killed and allegedly burned alive on same accusations.

The murders in Jharkhand were executed in the Kudsai village, a remote small tribal village of around 50 mud houses located 250km (155.3 miles) from the capital, Ranchi.

How did the incident unfold?

The suspicion said to have started by few recent and sudden incidents in the village, such as deaths of cattle and a local man who, Pustun Birua, was also ill. These deaths were rumoured to have taken place due to withcraft practices in the village. Birua was suffering from anxiety and fainting spells, his wife, Jano Birua, told BBC. She then consulted a local but healthcare provider, with no formal training, who told her that her husband was not suffering from any physical illness.

She said, “We are poor people, so it wasn’t possible to take him to a hospital.” She also said that a good hospital was also very far. During that time, rumours spread that Jyoti Sinku was practising witchcraft due to which Birua suffered from illness.

Pustun Birua died on Tuesday evening and on the same night, according to Jyoti’s husband Kolhan Sinku, who was speaking to BBC from the hospital, a mob of around a dozen people, including five women, charged for their home and set fire to the house where his wife and child were.

Recalling the horror from his hospital bed, he said, “I pleaded with folded hands to have the matter resolved in the village council but the attackers didn't listen to me.”