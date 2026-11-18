3 workers died and 2 were injured after a conveyor belt collapsed at NTPC North Karanpura in Tandwa, Chatra. NTPC ordered a probe as families protest demanding Rs 3 crore compensation and a govt job.

Three workers were killed and two others injured after a conveyor belt collapsed during construction work at NTPC’s North Karanpura project in Tandwa, Jharkhand’s Chatra district, on Wednesday morning. Family members are now staging a protest, while NTPC has initiated an investigation.

Conveyor belt collapses at CHP JH-1 Site

The incident took place at NTPC’s CHP JH-1 location, where construction work on a conveyor belt was underway. The structure suddenly collapsed, trapping workers under the debris.

According to sources, the three deceased workers were from Tandwa in Chatra district, Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Aurangabad in Bihar. The incident triggered panic at the construction site. Residents said one worker’s body was found hanging from the conveyor belt structure, while others were trapped under the debris.

NTPC confirms deaths, orders probe

In an official statement, NTPC North Karanpura confirmed that three workers employed under Simplex Infrastructures Limited and Thyssenkrupp had died in the accident, while two others were injured.

Expressing grief over the incident, NTPC said the company was deeply saddened by the deaths and extended its condolences to the bereaved families. It said the two injured workers were being provided necessary medical assistance and that it was committed to extending all possible support to the affected families.

NTPC further said that a detailed investigation was being conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident and that necessary action was being taken. It added that the safety and security of all personnel at the workplace remained its highest priority.

Families protest, demand Rs 3 crore compensation

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased worker from Tandwa and local residents staged protests, demanding Rs 3 crore in compensation, one government job for a family member and a lifelong pension for the worker’s wife. When contacted, the Chatra Deputy Commissioner declined to comment.

CM Hemant Soren expresses grief

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed grief over the deaths in a post on his official X account. “The news of loss of lives in the accident at NTPC in Chatra is extremely saddening. My deepest condolences to those affected by this incident,” he wrote.

He said the district administration was ensuring all possible medical assistance to the injured and that officials had been directed to ensure proper treatment for them and all possible assistance to the affected families.

“May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the deceased and give strength and courage to their grieving families during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.