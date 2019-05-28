Jharkhand: 13 securitymen injured in IED blast

An IED blast in the wee hours of the morning in Jharkhand has lead to injury of 11 security men.

An Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) exploded at 4:53 am in Kuchai area of Saraikella on the troops of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand police who were out on special operations. 8 CoBRA personnel & 5 Jharkhand police personnel injured. The 13 injured jawans were airlifted for Ranchi couple of hours later. They are currently admitted in a private hospital in the Jharkhand capital.

According to officials, the improvised explosive device (IED) is suspected to have been buried under the dirt track.

The joint team was being led by the 209th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations, officials said.

With agency inputs