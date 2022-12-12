Jharkhand: 11 students injured as science project model blows up at exhibition

A group of students were hurt in an unfortunate incident that happened in Jharkhand when their science project unexpectedly exploded. One of the science projects in the model exhibition at Ghatsila College blew up on Monday, injuring the students gathered there.

Around 11 students were hurt in the incident, fortunately none of them critically, according to a college professor. Two students are seen attempting to launch their rocket-like model in a now-viral video. The project is being worked on by a boy, and a girl can be seen standing next to him nearby. Due to unknown malfunction, the project exploded as they attempted to start it.

As the model blows up, you can hear the students who are filming the video and surrounding it screaming. The cause of the explosion has not yet been identified.

