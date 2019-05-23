Jhargram Lok Sabha election results 2019 West Bengal: BJP's Kunar Hembram ahead against TMC's Beerbaha Soren

Result update:

A close election is expected in Jhargram where BJP and TMC are the main competitors. But candidates of CPM, Congress are also competent and hence the fight is likely to be intense.

At 12.05 PM, BJP's Kunar Hembram ahead against TMC's Beerbaha Soren 15991 votes.

Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency is probably the sternest test for TMC in the sixth round of polling that will take place on 12th May.

Long known as CPI(M) stronghold, Jhargram which is part of erstwhile Maoist hotbed Jangalmahal finally voted for TMC in 2014. However, sitting MP Uma Soren failed to live up to the expectation of public and hence Mamata Banerjee has fielded Beerbaha Soren from this ST-reserved constituency. TMC's anticipation of a tough fight stems from the fact that BJP registered a stunning surge in Jhargram in the Panchayat elections netting 37% of the votes. TMC got 44% votes but trailed in the Jhargram district. Jhargram Lok Sabha consists of four assembly segments in Jhargram, two in West Midnapore and one in Purulia district.

BJP has fielded a strong candidate in IIT-engineer Kunar Hembram. CPI(M)'s Debalina Hembram who became a YouTube star after her speech in Brigade went viral is also contesting. Also in the fray are Congress candidate Joggeshwar Hembram and Santhali cinema superstar, Birbala Hansda, contesting for Jharkhand Party (Naren).

In almost all the erstwhile Maoist strongholds like Lalgarh, BJP won in Panchayat elections indicating that the people of the area are not at ease with TMC rule. Many of them are still a believer in Leftist ideology, but in the absence of a strong organisation of the Left, BJP is cashing in. It's not that the TMC government has not done anything for the Adivasis in Jhargram and neighbouring areas. Most people believe that roads, water etc are much better now.

Many of the government schemes are also working well on ground. But local infighting and certain miscalculations like how to deal with the demand of Kudmis to be included in the ST category has meant that TMC's support base is fragile. Kudmis are 20% of the population and TMC candidate's husband is a well-known acitivist who opposes Kudmis demand to be included in the ST category. It may prove to be an important factor in the polls.

TMC though believes that lack of opposition unity, its solid organisation and changing of the candidate will help them to pass the Jhargram litmus test. It has put senior leader Partha Chatterjee in charge of the seat who is burning the midnight oil to ensure that BJP's surge can be halted. With PM Modi and Amit Shah repeatedly canvassing in the region, it is very hard to know what will be the final outcome. Historically Jhargram has been a Left bastion. From 1977 Left has been winning the seat till Uma Soren broke the streak in 2014. In between CPI(M)'s Rupchad Murmu won five times from this constituency.The Assembly segments under Jhargram are Nayagram,Gopiballavpur,Jhargram,Garhbeta,Salboni,Binpur and Bandwan. Will Jhargram create a new history in West Bengal's political arena. We will know soon.